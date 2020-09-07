Bass Hall Extends Closure, Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's Fall Series Moved to Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra has moved its fall Symphonic performances to Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium.

This announcement comes after the Orchestra was notified that Bass Hall will remain closed through at least December 2020.

According to the FWSO, Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium could accommodate the Orchestra's Symphonic concert dates, which will open as planned on Sept. 18.

The Orchestra previously announced that its 2020-2021 Pops Series, which opens Sept. 11, will be held at Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium, located at 3401 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Due to the extended closure of Bass Performance Hall, all Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performances will now take place at the Will Rogers Memorial Center venue through at least December.

"We were extremely surprised to receive this disappointing news just two weeks before the opening of our Symphonic Series, especially after working with Bass Hall management all summer on detailed plans for a safe reopening," Keith Cerny, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, said. "Luckily, Will Rogers Auditorium was able to accommodate the addition of our symphonic performances this fall with only minimal schedule changes. We are grateful for their swift assistance, and for the understanding of our patrons and musicians. This decision by PAFW was completely unexpected, but we look forward to resuming performances at Bass Performance Hall when they open their doors in early 2021."

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra said it has implemented comprehensive COVID-19 testing for all musicians, crew, and staff prior to each weekend of concerts.

The Orchestra also promoted musician safety through social distancing on stage, regular temperature checks, acrylic screens to control airflow, bell covers for woodwind and brass, and masks for the string section.

For audiences, the FWSO has added assigned entry times with temperature checks, made masks mandatory during the performance, and distanced seating in the performance chamber. There will also be no intermissions, and concert playbills will be moved to a digital format.

"Throughout this global crisis, the FWSO's Board and leadership have remained passionate about the need to perform safely, while still bringing the gift of live music to the community," Mercedes T. Bass, Chairman of the Board of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, said. "We are proud to have received national recognition for our innovative approach to reopening during the pandemic while taking comprehensive measures to protect the health of our patrons, musicians and staff."

In order to make the change in venue, the Orchestra has revised some of its performance dates. For more information about the upcoming performance season, please visit www.fwsymphony.org.