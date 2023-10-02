Carrollton

Barricaded person prompts schools to go in ‘secure' mode on campuses

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

Carrollton Police responded to a burglary call that prompted two schools to go into "secure" mode, according to officials.

The call came in Monday afternoon when police were called to a burglary in progress in the 1800 block of Addington Drive.

The call prompted Dale B. Davis Elementary School and Charles M. Blalack Middle School to go in "secure" as is procedure. "Secure" mode is the protocol used to safeguard students and staff within the building.

Police said the suspect barricaded themselves in the home but there were no hostages or anyone else in the house.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

