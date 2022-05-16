By: Alex Ramirez • Published May 16, 2022 • Updated on May 16, 2022 at 11:12 p.m.

NBC 5 and the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization would like to announce the return of the Barrett Havran Memorial Big Taste of Fort Worth. This food and wine tasting event will be featuring some of the area’s finest restaurants and wineries for people to get a sample of each restaurant’s cuisine. Not only will there be food sampling and wine tasting, but there will also be a live and silent auction, a panel of celebrity judges that includes 3-time Emmy actress and producer Sainty Nelsen, and special musical guest Jolie and Sonny Burgess. All this and more will be happening on Sunday May 22.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has been working to help children realize their potential and build their futures since 1904. As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, they make meaningful matches between adult volunteers and children from age 5 through young adulthood.

The reason for this event is to recognize and celebrate the impact of one-on-one youth mentoring by changing the lives of the children in our community.

For more information over this spontaneous event, click HERE https://bigtastefw.funraise.org

Barrett Havran Memorial Big Taste of Fort Worth Presented by Big Brothers Big Sisters

Sunday, May 22nd

Starts at 6:00 p.m.

The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

Fort Worth

