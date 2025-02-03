Barrel racing puts spotlight on women athletes at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has hosted countless rodeo events, but for some in the John Justin Arena on Monday, it was their first rodeo.

"Is that your favorite," Anna Rodgers asked her young daughters Palmer and Penelope. "That my favorite," Palmer replied.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Rodgers brought all 3 of her daughters to the FWSSR today specifically to see the barrel racing, which is a mostly female event.

"I have three girls, so it's very important for them to see strong girls just doing something really cool," Rodgers said. "Proud, kind of, to see girls do this!"

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

18-year-old Lindsey Estes from Keller was among the barrel racers.

'I think this one's so fun because it really dives into the horsemanship of rodeo," Estes said. "So there's so many, like to wrap a barrel that quickly, there's so much horsemanship that goes into it. I really enjoy that aspect of it."

Racers have to navigate around 3-barrels in a cloverleaf pattern, mostly at a gallop, trying to cross the finish line with the fastest time.

"When I'm in there, sometimes I get a little nervous," Estes said, referring to the staging area. "Out there (in the arena), I kinda forget how I'm feeling, and everything and I just focus on what I need to do, how I need to ride my horse my best."

Estes started barrel racing when she was a little girl. Now, other little girls are watching her chase her dreams.

"Now to see her as one of those ladies that girls look up to as a competitor, it's really neat," Estes's dad, Eric Estes, said after watching his daughter race. "It's all a dad could ask for!"

There is a barrel racing exhibitionon Tuesday starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.