Barbecue TV Series ‘BBQuest' to Showcase 3 North Texas Restaurants

A TV show named BBQuest is filming at restaurants and ranches all over Texas right now.

According to a report by our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, the show’s third season will go “beyond the pit" to tell barbecue stories at Loro in Dallas, Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth, and Goldee’s Barbecue in Fort Worth.

Panther City and Goldee’s were named in the top 10 of Texas’ best barbecue joints, according to Texas Monthly. Goldee’s was No. 1. Loro is an Asian smokehouse that started in Austin, then expanded to Dallas in 2021 and will reach Addison this fall. Its famous owners are Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue and Tyson Cole of Uchi.

The show, which airs on YouTube, will also hit Truth BBQ in Houston; Curry Boys BBQ in San Antonio; and Micklethwait Craft Beats BBQ and Interstellar BBQ, both in Austin.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Click here to read the full report on The Dallas Morning News website.