Barbecue Festival Coming to AT&T Stadium in November

AT&T Stadium is set to host a food festival with a southern-style barbecue as the main course.

Q BBQ Fest will be from Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys' home turf in Arlington. The event is set to have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs with some of the biggest names in the cooking industry, organizers announced in a press release.

"Nobody knows barbecue like Texas and we can't wait to host the finest cooks from across the country right here in our backyard," Stephen Jones, Chief Operating Officer of the Dallas Cowboys, said. "We're thrilled to bring this event to Arlington and can't think of a better for Miller Lite House to give local BBQ fans an immersive experience that they haven't gotten here yet."

The festival, presented by Miller Lite, will host BBQ tutorials, demonstrations and activities for the family and will host more than 10 pitmasters from Texas and around the country.

"We love smoking meat and putting smiles on people's faces," said Brian Wahby, owner and CEO of Eximius Productions, the producer of Q BBQ Fest. "We launched Q BBQ Fest in 2015 and knew we had to wait for the perfect moment to come to the BBQ Capital of the World. Thanks to the Dallas Cowboys, that time is now, and we can't wait for Dallas to taste the BBQ we're bringing to AT&T Stadium this November."

General admission tickets are $15 for guests 12 and up. Food is available for purchase at each BBQ pit. Additionally, the event has "Pit Passes" for $129. Sales begin on Friday, Aug. 26 at QBBQDallas.com.