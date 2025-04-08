Banning NDAs for sex assault cases halfway through Texas capitol

A proposal to change Texas law after a North Texas sex assault scandal is halfway through the Legislature in Austin. A ban on non-disclosure agreements for sex assault and sex trafficking passed unanimously in the Texas House on Tuesday.

With a row of Democrats and Republicans behind him, Collin County Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, put "Trey's Law" on the floor of the Texas House.

“The use of NDAs in settlement agreements is essentially lawful hush money. It is institutional abuse on top of sexual abuse,” said Leach, laying out his bill banning non-disclosure agreements for sex abuse in civil settlements. “We will render them totally void and unenforceable as a matter of law.”

House members passed the proposal 149-0. It now heads to the Texas Senate.

The bill is, in part, a response to Robert Morris, the former Gateway Church pastor who was indicted in Oklahoma earlier this year. He's accused of multiple counts of lewd acts with a child. His accuser was 12 years old at the time. Morris turned himself in and pleaded not guilty.

Last year, when news first broke about the Morris case, Leach promised action on Lone Star Politics.

"The response for parents, for policymakers, for Christians, for the church, should be to respond forcefully," he said.

"Trey's Law" is named after another case, that of Trey Carlock, who committed suicide years after sexual abuse by a summer camp employee. He signed a non-disclosure agreement not to talk about his experience. After his death, his sister, Elizabeth Carlock, was a key advocate for this proposal.

“It’s no exaggeration for me to claim this as a matter of life and death. I think we know what child sexual abuse does to a person’s life, does to a kid,” said Carlock at an earlier public committee hearing on the proposal.

The bill must pass the Texas Senate by the end of May to be signed by the governor and become law.