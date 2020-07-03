Banking Issue Prevents Dallas Woman From Accessing Unemployment Funds

A Dallas woman says she is struggling to access thousands of dollars in unemployment money and small-business relief funds due to an issue with her bank.

Mavis Wilkerson says her bank, BBVA, told her that they received her money but the account had been closed and needed to be re-opened, which could take seven to 10 days.

“It took me months to get unemployment and then I finally get it and my bank doesn’t want to give me the money,” Wilkerson said.

According to Wilkerson, bank officials cited delays due to COVID-19 and the account’s previously negative balance as reasons for the delay.

In a statement BBVA told NBC 5:

“BBVA USA does not comment on client matters due to privacy policies. The bank is in contact with the client and working with them toward resolution.”

Wilkerson lost her job in March and was counting on the money to catch up on her car payment and pay a number of bills she says have been stacking up.

“I’ve got bills to pay, I have three kids at home to take care of, you are messing with someone’s livelihood,” Wilkerson said.