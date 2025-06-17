Band's truck and trailer stolen during Saturday performance in Oak Cliff

As they performed their mix of funk, soul and blues at El Ranchito in Oak Cliff on Saturday afternoon, Blu-Print bandmembers had no idea the plan that was being carried out outside.

“We’re doing something good, meanwhile somebody’s outside and doing the worst,” said singer Crystal Huff.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Surveillance video would later provide “gut-wrenching” proof of a brazen theft in broad daylight.

It took at least two thieves about three minutes to steal the band’s pickup truck and cargo trailer from the Fiesta supermarket parking lot on the other side of Jefferson Boulevard.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I kind of wish I hadn’t seen the video now because seeing my truck and trailer just come up and them take it within four, five minutes, it’s a gut-wrenching feeling,” said band manager and bassist James Byerly. “Everything I have worked for in these 28 years is just gone.”

Byerly explained there were no available spots near the restaurant’s parking lot for his 2001 Chevy Silverado and white cargo trailer during the three-hour gig, so someone suggested he park at the supermarket.

It wasn’t until the band packed up to leave that they realized what had happened at about 4:53 p.m.

“When I looked across, I didn’t see it. I literally said to him, 'Where is it?'” recalls Huff.

Surveillance image of suspect vehicle. (El Globo restaurant surveillance camera )

They initially feared the truck had been towed, but surveillance cameras at El Globo restaurant on Llewellyn Avenue confirmed the truth.

A four-door Z71 Chevy Silverado is seen backing up next to the locked truck and trailer at 4:53 p.m.

It’s unclear how the suspects broke in. Byerly said the truck was locked and had an alarm.

Within three minutes, the suspects drove away with the truck and trailer. Surveillance shows the suspect’s vehicle leaving the lot via Llewellyn.

“I’m thankful I’m still alive because things could’ve definitely gone south,” said Byerly. “I was going to send my wife out to pull the truck around.”

The stolen truck is a 2001 Chevy Silverado 1500HD with a restored engine and transmission.

“I put approximately $17,000 in that vehicle, and then the trailer had some modifications,” he said. “We’re talking about every bit of $65,000 total with everything.”

While the truck is insured, the equipment was not. Byerly may need to file a home insurance claim for the trailer.

Financial loss aside, the theft has left the band’s future uncertain. They’ve already had to cancel at least one upcoming show.

Byerly also expressed frustration with the police response.

“I’m learning the system out in Dallas now. They don’t send police out for anything when it deals with theft. They just opened the door to have multiple thefts,” he said. “Right now, I’ve been told it could be Wednesday or Thursday of this week, maybe. This happened on Saturday. That’s a lot of time we’re losing.”

Band members have canvassed the area, hoping to gather evidence.

Huff believes someone knows something and urged them to speak up.

“It’s hurtful because I know the blood, sweat and tears James has put into his business,” she said. “For crying out loud, you did it the day before Father’s Day, so you made his day completely horrible, not that they’re thinking about it.”

Byerly said he’s shaken and reconsidering future performances in certain areas of Dallas, including this part of Oak Cliff.

“I’m at a loss,” he said. “After 28 years, it’s a slap in your face. I love what I do, but I really got to think about that right now.”

The Dallas Police Department is investigating under case number 084913-2025.