Band Member Robbed, Run Over by Car Before Concert in Deep Ellum

A New York-based musician is injured after he was robbed and run over by a car prior to his band's show in Deep Ellum on Tuesday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred at the intersection of Clover Street and Hall Street at approximately 8:42 p.m.

The victim, Corey Dill, is the drummer for the band Brother Moses. The group was on tour and playing a show in Dallas at the time of the robbery.

Police said Dill told officers that he saw an unknown suspect breaking into the band's tour bus prior to the show.

Dill tried to chase after the thief, but the suspect fled on foot towards a getaway vehicle where another suspect was waiting, police said.

Police said when Dill reached the getaway vehicle, he was run over by the car as the suspects attempted to escape.

Dill sustained multiple injuries, including a pelvic fracture, broken clavicle, and multiple fractures to bones in his face. He was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation, police said.

Dill is currently in stable condition and recovering at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Dill's medical expenses as he recovers from the injuries sustained during the robbery.

According to police, no arrests have been made in this case.