Ban on Outdoor Burning Has Been Lifted in Tarrant County

The Tarrant County Fire Marshal's Office has announced that the ban on outdoor burning has been lifted.

According to the Tarrant County Fire Marshal's Office, residents should burn only in the unincorporated areas of Tarrant County.

Officials said to contact the Tarrant County Fire Alarm Center at 817-232-9800 on the day you plan to burn in order to register your address and to confirm it is an allowable burn day.

The Fire Alarm Center is open 24 hours a day, the Tarrant County Fire Marshal's Office said.

According to the Tarrant County Fire Marshal's Office, the individuals responsible for the outdoor burning must be present and remain liable for damages.

Burning should begin no earlier than one hour after sunrise and end the same day no later than one hour before sunset, officials said. No outdoor burning at night is allowed.

The Tarrant County Fire Marshal's Office said that residents should make sure the smoke does not blow towards a neighbor's house or towards a road.

The burn must be downwind and at least 300 feet from structures on adjacent properties, officials said. Only brush, tree limbs, grass clippings, or leaves should be burned.

According to officials, Tarrant County residents cannot haul outside items to their property for burning, including construction material, heavy oils and chemical wastes.

If wind speeds are greater than 23 miles per hour, no burning is permitted, officials said.

To conduct prescribed burns, residents must contact the Tarrant County Fire Marshal's Office for approval and permits.