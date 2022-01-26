A pair of bald eagles have taken up residence once again at White Rock Lake.

Dallas Parks and Recreation put up signs warning visitors of the sensitive bird nesting area asking everyone to keep their distance and reminding passersby the eagles are protected and there's a $100,000 fine for disturbing the National Bird of the United States of America.

Wildlife crews are putting up fencing to keep people away.

The nest is located on the busy east side of White Rock Lake.

The bald eagles are often spotted by regulars along the lake, in fact, the pair built two nests a few months back.

Locals have named the eagles Nick and Nora.