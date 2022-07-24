Balch Springs Police Investigating Road Rage Shooting

Balch Springs Police are investigating a Sunday road rage shooting that left one child with non-life-threatening injuries, officials confirm to NBC 5.

Police first received 911 calls shortly after 5:19 p.m. of a shooting on westbound Interstate 20 at Seagoville Road. A Honda sedan and dark-colored sedan road rage resulted in an occupant shooting at the Honda, striking an 8-year-old boy.

The boy was transported to Children's Hospital where remains stable along with two other children suffering non-life-threatening injuries. The details of the other two children's injuries were not made available. Dallas police assisted in helping the passengers and driver of the Honda.

The suspected driver of the dark-colored sedan is a thin build Hispanic male with a goat-tee and is wearing an orange shirt. The passenger is a Hispanic male and heavy set.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact Balch Springs PD at 972-557-6000.