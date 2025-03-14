Three years after Balch Springs neighborhood burns, fire conditions put other DFW communities at risk

Firefighters in the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth are concerned Friday’s Red Flag Warning could lead to fires like the one that raced into a neighborhood in Balch Springs three years ago, leaving homes in ashes.

On July 25, 2022, officials said a spark caused by a lawnmower quickly erupted into flames that grew out of control in minutes.

Firefighters said they responded with the city’s only brush truck, but the fire overwhelmed resources.

“What I remember about that day, I guess you could say, devastation,” said Fedrick Jackson.

Three years after being forced from his home, Jackson said he has a new respect for Mother Nature.

“I left to go pick up a suit my daughter bought me, and that took me a couple of hours, and by the time I got back, this entire neighborhood was on fire,” he said.

When his family rebuilt, they aimed to come back stronger.

He said they chose brick for the entire home rather than wood siding.

In total, nine homes were destroyed. More than a dozen others were damaged.

Nearly three years later, there’s still an empty lot along the street.

Neighbors say construction began on three others in just the last few months. It’s a reminder of just how damaging these conditions can be.

NBC 5 Responds recently showed how to assess wildfire risk using the Texas Wildfire Risk Explorer.

According to the tool, much of metro DFW shows minimal direct wildfire impacts. Users can search their address to see the risk in their area. Once zoomed into the map, specific neighborhoods—even in populated Dallas County—are categorized as having a high wildfire impact. The explorer also highlights leafy suburban streets with moderate to high potential wildfire impacts.

There are ways to construct a more fire-resistant home using masonry, metal, cement board, double-pane windows, and tempered glass. For existing homes, the Texas A&M Forest Service said even basic maintenance can help.

Remove flammable material from exterior walls and get rid of debris stored under decks or porches. Replace loose roof shingles and clear dead leaves from gutters and roofs. The Texas A&M Forest Service also recommends attic and foundation vents have 1/8-inch metal screens to help trap embers.

On Thursday, NBC 5 was there as Balch Springs firefighters battled a small fire not far from the site of the devastating blaze three years ago.

They said this fire, possibly caused by illegal dumping, was quickly brought under control.

But as high winds move in overnight, they’ll be monitoring a Red Flag Warning that, once again, puts communities like theirs at risk.