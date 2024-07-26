‘Day of joy': Balch Springs couple returns to rebuilt home, two years after disastrous grass fire

June 25 marks two years since a disastrous grass fire in Balch Springs.

More than two dozen homes were affected by the fire that started from a commercial lawnmower.

Some who decided to rebuild, like Rev. Fred Jackson and his wife Glenda, are just now moving back.



“The past two years have been, in all estimations, a trial I had to go through but it was tough,” said Rev. Jackson.

In their newly rebuilt home for one week now, the 70-year-old pastor still has plenty of unpacking to do, but Thursday, took time to reflect on the fire that forced them from their original home exactly two years ago.

“It is a blessing. It is a blessing and to be able to walk around on your own floors and not in a rent house or hotel or something. This feels great,” Rev. Jackson said standing in his foyer.

The Jackson's home was one of 26 damaged or destroyed in a fire that sparked in a field behind their homes by a crew whose lawnmower may have struck a piece of metal.

“It looked like a war zone two years ago,” said Jackson.

Aerials show a line of flames spreading through backyards and effects from the fire are still seen today.

Out of the nine homes that were destroyed, five have since been rebuilt and where the other four used to be, there are now just empty and overgrown lots.

“My neighbor that was right next to me, yes, I do miss him but he said he was going to move on,” explained Jackson.

The Jacksons decided to rebuild but delays kept them in temporary housing for nearly two years.



The couple got to help design their dream home and while the process wasn't perfect, Jackson says he’s finally back where he belongs.



“Devastation happened but we serve a restoring god that restored everything even better than what I had it,” said Jackson. "It's a day of joy."