Bail reduced for Dallas rapper Yella Beezy in murder for hire case

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy was granted reduced bail Thursday morning in his recent murder indictment for allegedly ordering the killing of rapper Melvin Nobles, known as MO3.

Court documents say Beezy, whose birth name is Markies Deandre Conway, hired Kewon Dontrell White to kill Noble, who was fatally shot in broad daylight on Interstate 35E on Nov. 11, 2020. Conway is charged with capital murder for remuneration.

Conway’s bail was set last week at $2 million. In a court filing from Monday, he asked for it to be reduced to $250,000. The motion argued that Conway is not a flight risk, as he was born and raised in Dallas County and his family members are lifelong residents.

A representative from the District Attorney’s office said that at a Thursday morning hearing, Conway’s bail was reduced to $750,000. If he is released on bond, he must surrender his passport and will be required to wear an ankle monitor while on house arrest.

Click here to read more on the case from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.