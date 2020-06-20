Bags With Human Remains Discovered Along Seattle Shore

One of the bags was in the water, police said

Workers put up plywood over the windows of a Seattle police precinct Monday, June 8, 2020, in Seattle
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Bags full of human remains were discovered along the shoreline in Seattle, police said Friday night.

The discovery included "several bags," and at least one was in the water, the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded to a park along Elliott Bay, on a point across from the city's main waterfront and Pike Place Market, after someone reported a "suspicious bag on the beach," the department said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 16 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Dallas 7 mins ago

Man Charged in 23-Year-Old's Slaying: Dallas Police

Detectives responded after officers determined the contents to be remains, police said.

Identities of the dead or the number of bodies possibly involved was unknown.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us