‘Bag Ladies' Upcycle Plastic Bags into Bedrolls

The spare bedroom in Terri Fowler's Fort Worth home is filled with bags of bags. The retiree weaves them into bedrolls for people experiencing homelessness.

"I think we all need to help in any way we can," Fowler said. "People shouldn't have to live like that."

Fowler is among a handful of volunteers who spend their spare time weaving together loops of plastic bags.

"We don't know how lucky we are until you're unlucky, and that's unfortunate that you have to be unlucky to figure out what unlucky people need," Fowler said teary-eyed. "We need to care about each other."

It takes about 500 to 700 bags and five hours to make a 6x3 foot bedroll.

"I just want them to be comfortable. More comfortable than they are," Fowler said. "I think we need more people like me, that have a little spare time and like to recycle."

Fowler said anyone can learn to weave a bedroll but points out that there are other ways to help people in need.

"If you see a need, just start doing it. Find a way to do it. Find a way you can help just a little bit," Fowler said. "I wish I could do more."

Fowler said she wants those who sleep on the mats to know one thing.

"I want them to know people care. We care," Fowler said.

Fowler says they donate bedrolls to Under the Bridge Ministries, Beautiful Feet Ministries, and DRC Solutions.

If you can donate bags, or would like to help weave bedrolls, click here to connect.