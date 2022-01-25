Backup of Inmates at Dallas County Jail Costing Taxpayers

A backup of inmates at the Dallas County Jail is costing taxpayers an extra $3 million a month, according to Dallas county commissioner.

County Commissioner John Wiley Price says the reason is cases are moving too slow in the county's 29 criminal courts.

Price says COVID-19 is no excuse.

"As far as I'm concerned, just not performing, not working," said Dallas County Commissioner, John Wiley Price.

Commissioner Elba Garcia says the county supplied extra money for prosecutors, public defenders and jail equipment to hold remote hearings.

"If we're missing the boat, if we're just not giving them, what they really need, what is going on with it, the whole system?" said Dallas County Commissioner, Elba Garcia.

Commissioners want more answers about the jail expenses.