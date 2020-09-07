Back to Work: Dallas Leads the Country in Employees Returning to the Office

Are you back to the office yet?

With millions of Americans still working at home because of the pandemic, major employers and building owners are keeping an eye on the rate of workers returning to the office.

The Dallas area leads the country in the share of employees who are back to their workplaces following COVID-19 shutdowns, according to a new report by Kastle Systems.

Looking at the 10 largest U.S. metro areas, workplace occupancy is back to an average of only about 23% reopenings.

But in the Dallas area, more than a third of offices are back in business since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

