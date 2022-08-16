Back-to-School Checklist: CDC Recommends Routine & COVID-19 Vaccinations

It's the end of summer, which is the time most families start preparing to send their children back to school. The Center of Disease Control says this is also a crucial time for healthcare providers to communicate to families about adding routine childhood and COVID-19 vaccinations to back-to-school checklists.

According to the CDC, during the 2020-2021 school year, vaccination coverage among kindergarteners nationwide dropped more than one percent. With most schools now back to in-person learning, efforts must be made to ensure:

All school-aged children are up to date on their routine vaccines and have received recommended COVID-19 vaccines.

Routine vaccination coverage is equitably distributed and sufficiently high to protect children, their families, and communities against vaccine-preventable diseases.

Since parents and guardians trust healthcare providers for information, they can also help families make the informed decision to vaccinate.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

How healthcare providers can help make vaccines more accessible, according to the CDC:

Send reminders to families whose children are behind on well-child visits and routine vaccinations.

Notify families when children are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Tell them where they can find COVID-19 vaccine for their children if they're not offered in the office or clinic.

Offer vaccine-only appointments or hold vaccination clinics.

Administer COVID-19 vaccines at the same time as other routinely recommended vaccines, if recommended and appropriate.

The CDC says catch-up vaccination will require efforts from healthcare systems, healthcare providers, schools, state and local governments, and families by sharing the facts about routine and COVID-19 vaccines and answering families' questions using resources such as CDC's Quick Conversation Guide on COVID-19 Vaccines for Children.

Facts about routine vaccines

Vaccines are safe and effective for your child to receive at the recommended age and the recommended dose.

Did you know your child may be eligible for free vaccines? CDC's Vaccines for Children (VFC) program helps provide free vaccines to children who qualify.

Getting your young child vaccinated may reduce disruptions to childcare and in-person learning and activities.

Facts about COVID-19 vaccines

Clinical trials and ongoing safety monitoring show that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for children 6 months and older.

Emerging evidence indicates people can get added protection by getting vaccinated after having been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. So even if a child has had COVID-19, they should still get vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines can be given at the same visit.

The CDC also says that healthcare providers should make strong recommendations.

Healthcare providers should be encouraged to use every visit - including well-child checks, sports physicals, and other appointments - as an opportunity to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as well as other vaccines that are due or might have been missed because of pandemic-related disruptions. Routine vaccination and well-child visits or check-ups are all key to helping keep children safely in school, childcare, and participating in other activities.

There is no way to tell in advance if a child will get a severe or mild case.

Vaccination is critical to helping protect those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. They include children from certain racial and ethnic minority groups and children with disabilities.

For more information, visit the CDC.