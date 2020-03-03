Baby Zebra Makes Debut at Dallas Zoo

One of the newest arrivals at the Dallas Zoo made his debut on Tuesday.

Malawa is a baby zebra that was born earlier this year at the zoo.

Malawa has since been bonding with his mom Keeya, but the two finally made their public debut on Tuesday.

The young zebra stayed close to his mom's side, but the pair did spend several hours exploring and grazing inside their habitat.

The mom and baby will spend more time in the North Savanna habitat in the coming weeks and will continue to introduce them to their giraffe and kudu neighbors.