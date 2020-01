The Dallas Zoo welcomed a baby zebra to its family in early January, zoo officials say.

The zebra, born Jan. 6 to mom Keeya and dad Saba, was the first Hartmann's mountain zebra born at the Dallas Zoo.

Say hello to the VERY FIRST Hartmann's mountain zebra born at the Dallas Zoo! This little guy was born January 6 to mom Keeya and dad Saba. Everyone is doing well, and our stripy baby was walking and nursing within one hour of his birth... pic.twitter.com/cbnaGItg22 — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 21, 2020

The zoo said the baby was walking and nursing within an hour of his birth.

The zoo said the zebra's name, and when the public would be able to visit him, would be announced soon.