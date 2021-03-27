Dallas

Baby Shot in Leg in Possible Drive-By Shooting: Dallas Police

Dallas police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting after a bullet hit a baby in the leg.

The shooting happened at a residence in the 2400 block of Talco Drive in Dallas.

The girl is described as being one to 2-years-old. She was inside the home when the bullet struck her in the lower leg.

She was transported to Children's Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Police are investigating the incident as a drive-by shooting.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

