Baby Gorilla at Dallas Zoo Celebrates First Birthday

A baby gorilla at the Dallas Zoo is celebrating his first birthday on Friday.

Mbani was born on March 7, 2019 to first-time mom Megan and dad Subira.

According to the Dallas Zoo, Mbani is the second critically endangered western lowland gorilla to be born at the Dallas Zoo in over 20 years.

The Dallas Zoo said Mbani's birth marked the first time in nearly 50 years that the zoo has cared for two baby gorillas at the same time.

The entire gorilla family enjoyed birthday "cakes" created by animal nutritionists to honor Mbani's birthday.