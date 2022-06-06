Baby Formula Shipment From Germany Headed to Fort Worth

Families struggling to find baby formula may soon have some relief. A major shipment will touchdown this week in Fort Worth.

The White House on Monday announced the fifth “Operation Fly Formula” flight is set for Thursday.

The program brings baby formula from Europe to the U.S. and its next flight will bring Nestle infant formula from Cologne, Germany to Fort Worth.

The shipment landing in North Texas will be equivalent to 1.6 million 8-ounce bottles.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“It’s like a million pounds of relief for women who have been stressing for months,” said Lacy Rash.

Rash said the journey to find a hypoallergenic baby formula for her one-year-old son, who has specialized nutrition needs that requires a feeding tube, has been challenging for the better part of two months.

“It is no fun feeling like you can’t feed your kid,” Rash said.

The Corsicana mom says she feels lucky she has been able to keep the specialized formula her son needs in stock in her pantry. Still, Rash knows countless other mothers are in even more challenging circumstances, like driving hundreds of miles and spending hours looking for available formula inventory.

“It goes really really fast,” she said.

The White House said the shipment arriving in Fort Worth on Thursday will include 110,000 pounds of Nestle NAN SupremePro Stage 1 infant formula.

The product will be available nationwide through Nestle/Gerber distribution channels with additional deliveries of Nestle formula expected to be announced in the coming days, according to the White House.

“I’m just so happy that so many women are going to feel more like themselves again,” Rash said.