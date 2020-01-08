Lubbock

Baby Dies After Being Put in Backpack; Texas Man Charged

A West Texas man accused of putting his girlfriend's 10-month-old daughter in a backpack and leaving her in a car trunk for five hours has been charged with capital murder

By Associated Press

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office

A West Texas man accused of putting his girlfriend's 10-month-old daughter in a backpack and leaving her in a car trunk for five hours was charged Wednesday with capital murder.

Trevor Marquis Rowe of Lubbock was arrested Tuesday night for the death of Marion Jester-Montoya. He was jailed in Lubbock County on $2 million bond. Jail records list no attorney for the 27-year-old man.

Lubbock police say Rowe called 911 shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday to report an infant not breathing and that he was stopping his car to begin resuscitation efforts. The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas Police 8 mins ago

Dallas Police Investigate City’s 4th Murder of 2020

Dallas 2 hours ago

Controversial Bishop Arts Grocery Subsidy Approved

A police affidavit says Rowe had "crammed" the child into a backpack and placed her on the front passenger floorboard of his car while he went to work. He returned later to check on the child, who had freed herself from the backpack. He put the child back in the bag and returned to work.

According to the affidavit, Rowe told police he checked on her again at his lunch break and saw that she was lightly crying but breathing. He then put the pack containing the child in his trunk and returned to work. He returned around 5 p.m. and found that the child had stopped breathing.

This article tagged under:

Lubbock
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us