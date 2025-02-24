Azle

FAA to investigate fiery biplane crash in Azle Monday

No word on the occupants of the plane

NBC Universal, Inc.

The FAA is investigating after a single-engine biplane came down in a field near Eagle Mountain Lake Monday and apparently erupted into flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a Starduster Too, a two-seat sport biplane, that went down near Flying Oaks Airport in Azle at about 2:45 p.m.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The crash happened Monday afternoon less than a mile north of the rural grass airstrip, near the 4000 block of Silver View Lane, just west of the lake.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the scene and found only a charred airframe surrounded by a patch of burned ground.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
The FAA is investigating the crash of a Starduster Too biplane on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.
NBC 5 News
NBC 5 News
The FAA is investigating the crash of a Starduster Too biplane on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

Two people were on board, but their conditions are unknown, and the FAA referred all questions about them to local authorities.

NBC 5 is waiting for a statement from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office and the Azle Fire Department assisted in the response. The FAA will investigate the cause of the crash.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 10 mins ago

Oak Cliff neighbors seek clarity around future of old hospital site

Catholic Church 1 hour ago

North Texas Catholics continue to pray for Pope Francis who remains hospitalized

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

AzleTarrant CountyFederal Aviation Administration
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us