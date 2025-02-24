FAA to investigate fiery biplane crash in Azle Monday

The FAA is investigating after a single-engine biplane came down in a field near Eagle Mountain Lake Monday and apparently erupted into flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a Starduster Too, a two-seat sport biplane, that went down near Flying Oaks Airport in Azle at about 2:45 p.m.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The crash happened Monday afternoon less than a mile north of the rural grass airstrip, near the 4000 block of Silver View Lane, just west of the lake.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the scene and found only a charred airframe surrounded by a patch of burned ground.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

NBC 5 News NBC 5 News

Two people were on board, but their conditions are unknown, and the FAA referred all questions about them to local authorities.

NBC 5 is waiting for a statement from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office and the Azle Fire Department assisted in the response. The FAA will investigate the cause of the crash.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.