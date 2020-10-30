Azizi, Calf of April the Giraffe, Dies of ‘Entirely Unexpected' Condition

More than 300,000 people watched Azizi's birth live on YouTube in March 2019

By Alyssa Newcomb | TODAY

In this April 15, 2017, file photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April licks her new calf. One of April's other calves, named Azizi, has died.
Animal Adventure Park via AP

Azizi, the giraffe calf whose birth was watched on a YouTube livestream by hundreds of thousands of people in 2019, died of an "unexpected and unpreventable" condition at the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park, the zoo said.

The death of the 19-month-old calf was announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, where the zoo explained Azizi had recently been treated for a parasitic issue.

"The veterinary prescribed regimen of treatments appeared to be working, and Azizi was showing signs of improvement," the zoo said. "However, on Tuesday, Azizi was down, and passed during a veterinary examination."

A post-mortem examination revealed Azizi had a twisted gut around his cranial mesenteric artery, which caused his death.

"This condition was entirely unexpected and unpreventable," the zoo said. "Azizi will be remembered fondly and deeply missed. We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

Azizi was born in March 2019 to April the giraffe, who became internet-famous when zookeepers at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, began livestreaming her births. More than 300,000 people watched Azizi's birth live on YouTube, according to an Associated Press article at the time.

Fans left condolences on the zoo's Facebook page.

"Rest In Peace to a giraffe who brought the world to a happy place, made us smile and has had us watching him through out his short life," one person wrote.

"This is totally heartbreaking! The world watched and waited for you little guy! We were blessed to watch you grow even though only a little while," another person wrote. "Be well and free Azizi!!"

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

