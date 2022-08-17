Watch Live: ‘Avoid This Area at All Costs,' Large Fire Burning in Southlake, Roads Closed

Southlake Police say a large fire has forced the closure of several roads on the city's northwest side and they're urging people to stay clear of the area at all costs.

Police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a large fire had broken out along the 4000 block of T.W. King Road, not far from the intersection of White Chapel and Bob Jones Road and along the eastern Trophy Club city limits.

"It is imperative you avoid this area at all costs while our firefighters bravely head in," Southlake DPS said.

From Texas Sky Ranger, it appears the fire is at the DalDen Corporation, a bottle filling and chemical blending facility, and that it involves at least two buildings. It's not immediately clear what was being stored in the buildings.

The streets impacted by closures while first responders fight the fire are West Bob Jones, Southfork Road, T.W. King Road, Edgemere Drive and Indian Creek Drive.

The area is surrounded on all sides by homes to the west and south, none of which appear to be immediately threatened by fire. Thick, black smoke was seen coming from the buildings when Texas Sky Ranger arrived at about 2 p.m.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area so that emergency vehicles can move freely.