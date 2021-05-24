Gasoline

Average US Price of Gas Jumps 8 Cents Per Gallon in the Last 2 Weeks

The price at the pump is $1.05 higher than it was a year ago

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase is attributed to supply disruption from the 10-day shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline following a cyberattack, and a rise in prices for corn, a key ingredient in corn-based ethanol that must be blended by refiners into gasoline.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The price at the pump is $1.05 higher than it was a year ago.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

COVID-19 Weekly Recap: Local Hospitalizations Drop to April 2020 Lows

Dallas 7 hours ago

Domestic Dispute Leads to Shots Fired Near Dallas Police Substation

The highest average price in the nation right now is $4.23 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.53 in Houston.

The average price of diesel is up 6 cents over the same period, to $3.22.

Colonial, which supplies about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, said that after it learned of the May 7 ransomware attack, it took its pipeline system offline in order to restart operations quickly and safely. The shutdown led to panic buying of gasoline in many communities.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

GasolineRetail gasoline prices
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us