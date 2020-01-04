Texas DPS

Autopsy: Man Fatally Shot by State Troopers Struck 16 Times

Schaston Hodge, 27, was shot and killed in Dallas Aug. 17

The autopsy of a man fatally shot by two state troopers following a Dallas traffic stop shows he had 16 gunshot wounds, including shots to the head, front and back torso and both legs.

The Dallas Morning News obtained the Dallas County Medical Examiner's autopsy report for 27-year-old Schaston Hodge. Troopers Joshua Engleman and Robert Litvin shot him Aug. 17 following what police described as a short pursuit after the troopers attempted to stop Hodge for failing to use a turn signal.

"They killed my son like he was an animal. They shot my son 16 times, they almost blew his head off," Hodge's mother, Shandra Brackens-Hodge said in a statement to the newspaper.

Lt. Lonny Haschel, a spokesman with the state's Department of Public Safety, said Texas Rangers investigated and turned a report over to the Dallas County District Attorney's office and a grand jury declined to indict the troopers.

"The entire incident, captured on video, was presented to a Dallas County Grand Jury and returned a No Bill," Haschel said in an email, the newspaper reported.

DPS has declined to release videos of the shooting.

The pair were working in Dallas as part of Gov. Greg Abbot's decision to send troopers to help Dallas police during an increase in violent crime.

