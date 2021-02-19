Scammers

Authorities Warn Residents About Scammers Hoping to Profit from Winter Disaster

Feds warn residents about fraudsters seeking to profit from disaster

Picture of a phone getting called from an unknown number
shutterstock

The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas reminds the community that fraudulent activity always follows disaster.

As Texas suffers from historic freezing and resulting property damage from ice and burst pipes, it is likely that individuals will seek to fraudulently profit and take advantage of all the stress.

The authorities are very concerned homeowners seeking to recover from the harsh weather will fall prey to scams.

Fraudsters often appear from nowhere to take advantage of natural disasters, which is what occurred in the early days of the pandemic. 

"Now, we are concerned that weary homeowners will fall prey to unsolicited calls regarding insurance claims, home warranties, or bogus government grants," says Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. "If you did not solicit the call, hang up."

Millions of people fall victim to scams every year. If anyone thinks they have become a victim, contact local law enforcement authorities.

To report about fraud submit to https://ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
To help identify a scam, visit http://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts.

