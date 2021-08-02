Authorities Seek Information Regarding Deadly Parker County Hit-and-Run

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help to collect information about a deadly hit-and-run crash in Parker County on Thursday.

Katie M. Derouin, 38, ran into the eastbound lanes of State Highway 199 near South Drive just west of Springtown when she was struck and killed by a passing vehicle, investigators said.

Witnesses told DPS that following the crash, the driver of the vehicle initially stopped close to the scene but left before authorities arrived.

Police said the vehicle is a red 2009-2011 Toyota Camry with damage to the front and passenger side.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or who was in the area at the time was asked to contact state trooper Jeff Shinn at 817-594-7422.

DPS requested anyone with camera footage or any automotive body shop owners or employees that have information about the deadly crash were encouraged to contact Shinn.