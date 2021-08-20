Authorities Searching for Parker County Man Suspected in Murder of 72-Year-Old

Parker County sheriffs are asking for the public's help locating a man they say is the suspect of a murder investigation of a 72-year-old woman.

Authorities said Shirley Barrington Weatherley, 72, was found in her front yard on Aug. 7 by family members.

The sheriff's office said its investigation identified Clayton Ray Strong, 73, as a suspect.

Strong was captured on video in a department store parking lot abandoning a weapon, authorities said.

He was described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds with white hair, a mustache and glasses.

Authorities cautioned the public not to approach Strong.

“We believe the suspect is armed and dangerous,” the Parker County Sheriff's Office said. “He was last seen driving a 1996 primer gray Chevrolet extended cab truck.”

Anyone with information can submit tips by calling Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.