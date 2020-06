Authorities in Rowlett are searching for a plane they say reportedly crashed into Lake Ray Hubbard Sunday night.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived on the scene at 9:20 p.m. Sunday and took charge of the search, Rowlett police tweeted.

At 9:20 pm the Dallas Fire Rescue is on scene at Lake Ray Hubbard and is now in charge of searching for plan crashing into the lake. The plane has still not been located. — Rowlett Police Department (@Rowlett_PD) June 15, 2020

Rowlett police and fire crews could not locate the plane, which was reported to have crashed around 8:50 p.m. near Interstate 30 between Dalrock Road and Horizon Road, the police department tweeted.

Reports are that the plane is in the water https://t.co/B3PICvgZ8w — Rowlett Police Department (@Rowlett_PD) June 15, 2020

