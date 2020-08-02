Authorities Recover 36-Year-Old's Body After Lake Grapevine Drowning

The body of a 36-year-old man was recovered Sunday after he drowned in Lake Grapevine, according to the Texas Game Warden.

Authorities said Stanley Walker, 36, was swimming in Lake Grapevine near Murrell Park in Flower Mound around 3:30 p.m. when he went under and did not resurface.

Search crews began the search and Walker was recovered by the Grapevine Fire Department dive team after they located him by a SONAR scan.

The Texas Game Warden said there were no signs of anything other than an accidental drowning.

It was believed Walker was not wearing a life preserver, according to the Texas Game Warden.