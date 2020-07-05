Dallas

Authorities Confiscate More Than 800 Pounds of Fireworks in Dallas, Fire Officials Say

By Avery Dalal

On July 3 and 4, Dallas police officers and fire inspectors issued a combined 10 citations relating to illegal fireworks while confiscating 822.3 pounds of fireworks.

Teams consisting of one Dallas police officer and one Dallas Fire-Rescue fire inspector were assigned to each police subdivision. From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., they monitored for illegal fireworks and responded to complaints.

Dallas police said that it received about 475 firework calls on July 4 and about 252 calls on July 3.

MedStar reported treating five patients for fireworks injuries during the holiday weekend. In 2019, they said they did not treat anyone.

MedStar said they responded to two other incidents that were potentially related to the holiday, an outdoor grilling incident and a non-fatal drowning.

