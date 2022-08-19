Fort Worth

Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth

Don Artemio Mexican Heritage opened its doors in March with the goal of bringing authentic Northeastern Mexican food and culture to North Texas

By Noelle Walker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name.

"We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."

That cultural heritage is in every detail. Burciaga and his business partner, Chef Juan Ramón Cárdenas Cantú, are from Saltillo, Mexico. Their home is in every detail.

"Saltillo is known for clay," Burciaga said, pointing out the 250 planters in front of the restaurant and 20,287 bricks inside were all handmade by artisans in Saltillo. "But different designs, different textures."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Saltillo is also known for serapes, which are made on a loom. Serapes and looms from Saltillo are used in the light fixtures.

"It's challenging times. It's hard to travel these days," Burciaga said. "So instead of you buying a $500 ticket to visit Saltillo, as you enter the restaurant, create a wow factor."

Part of that includes a book collection with works authored by the restaurant's namesake, Don Artemio.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Crowley 40 mins ago

Crowley Mom Pleads for Return of Late Daughter's Missing Pug

carpal tunnel syndrome 49 mins ago

Grand Prairie Woman Credits New Treatment for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Relief

"It's not just, 'Let's go dine out.' It's, 'Let's go have an experience,'" Burciaga said. "We want people to connect."

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthbusinessMexicorestaurant
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us