Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth

There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name.

"We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."

That cultural heritage is in every detail. Burciaga and his business partner, Chef Juan Ramón Cárdenas Cantú, are from Saltillo, Mexico. Their home is in every detail.

"Saltillo is known for clay," Burciaga said, pointing out the 250 planters in front of the restaurant and 20,287 bricks inside were all handmade by artisans in Saltillo. "But different designs, different textures."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Saltillo is also known for serapes, which are made on a loom. Serapes and looms from Saltillo are used in the light fixtures.

"It's challenging times. It's hard to travel these days," Burciaga said. "So instead of you buying a $500 ticket to visit Saltillo, as you enter the restaurant, create a wow factor."

Part of that includes a book collection with works authored by the restaurant's namesake, Don Artemio.

"It's not just, 'Let's go dine out.' It's, 'Let's go have an experience,'" Burciaga said. "We want people to connect."