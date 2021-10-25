Attorney Addresses Bullying Claim in Timberview Shooting

Attorney Kim Cole plans to address statements made last week by Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones regarding bullying not being a factor in the shooting that occurred at Timberview High School earlier this month.

Jones said last week the department found no evidence supporting claims by alleged shooter Timothy Simpkins' family that he had been bullied.

"We can’t and we won’t say that there was any evidence of bullying that day or any other day. I also want to say with certainty that Mr. Simpkins was involved in high-risk activity," said Jones.

The day after the shooting Simpkins' family insisted he was the victim of bullying for having "nice things" and that he was simply trying to protect himself.

The family claimed several incidents were reported to school officials and nothing was ever done about them. When asked for documented proof of their claims, Simpkins’ grandmother told NBC 5 "No comment."

Simpkins is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting. He posted a $75,000 bond and was released from the Tarrant County Jail on Oct. 8

Monday's news conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m.