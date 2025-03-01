Attorney: ICE arrest in Lewisville demonstrates potential for deportation of lawful permanent residents

A North Texas family says the immigration nightmare they are living right now, could very well happen to others who are lawfully living in the U.S.

A Lewisville woman says she is frantic after Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detained her husband, who is a lawful permanent resident.

NBC 5 has confirmed he now faces potential deportation proceedings given his past criminal record.

Mary, who asked NBC 5 to refrain from disclosing her full name, says she received a call from her husband on Thursday.

He had just left their Lewisville home and was heading to work.

“My husband was panicked and said that he got pulled over by ICE and I said ‘What do you mean? This is not something you play with,’” she recalled saying. “He said ‘No, I’m serious. ICE is right behind me.’ I said ‘Well, you’re a permanent resident, you’re good on everything, just talk to them, answer their questions and don’t panic.’”

After all, she says, Jesus Ramos has been a Permanent Legal Resident in the U.S. for over a decade and only a handful of run-ins with police.

Mary says she remained on the line and heard most of the encounter.

“I hear the officer come up to the window, my husband rolled down the window, the officer asked him to step out of the car. He said, ‘I’m a resident,’” she said. “My husband complied and got out of the car and [the agent] asked for his residency card.”

After confirming his identity, Mary says the ICE agent informed her husband he was under arrest.

“[The agent] actually took the phone for a minute and said, ‘We’re taking your husband in due to his record,’” said Mary.

A record, she shared details of with NBC 5, including charges related to a 2022 incident where police were called to her home during a birthday party for their daughter.

Ramos, she said, was eventually charged with lesser charges including, simple assault and intent to possess drugs, after a police officer allegedly found, “a little tiny baggy, off camera, with just enough residue in it to test it. And it was positive for cocaine. My husband maintains his innocence.”

The husband and father of a terminally ill 8-year-old daughter is now in ICE custody at the Prairieland Detention Center, according to the agency’s online detainee locator system.

A spokesperson for ICE Dallas confirmed to NBC 5 late Friday afternoon:

‘Ramos, a citizen of Mexico, was arrested February 27 by ERO Dallas Fugitive Operations. Ramos has been convicted of multiple DWIs and possession of a controlled substance. Ramos will remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of his removal proceedings. Ramos lawfully entered the United States in 2013; however he violated the terms of his admission through numbers arrests and encounters with law enforcement.’

NBC 5 asked immigration attorney Tessy Ortiz, who is not associated with Ramos' case but represents clients in North Texas and Oklahoma City, to provide insight.

“There are some crimes that make a legal permanent resident deportable,” she said pointing to a law in place and enforced since 1996. “There are some crimes that there's no way around them."

Some of them can have a defense before an immigration judge, but some of them, like the drugs crime, have no defense. "We cannot do anything. Nothing.”

The Department of Homeland Security, says Ortiz, also pays close attention to the first five years of a new resident’s movements in the U.S. to ensure the person is of a ‘good moral character.’

“Any drug crime, except simple possession of marijuana less than 30 grams, other than that a legal permanent resident could be deported,” she said. “Domestic violence is one of the crimes that make a legal permanent resident deportable… Even if that crime like shoplifting, something simple, firearms offense, drug offenses, crimes against good moral character, aggravated felonies.”

Ortiz, says Ramos’ case appears to be one of many and should serve as a sobering reminder to those with legal status.

“We see this every day, every day,” she said. “It's very important."

"That if you have any crime, any, any, even if it seems simple, not serious, you have to go with an immigration attorney to make sure first that you're not deportable and second do not travel outside the U.S. because when you try to come back, that crime can make you ineligible to enter the U.S.," Ortiz said.

Asked to respond to this potential outcome, Mary said, “We feel hopeless. Hopeless and helpless. My husband has fulfilled all of his legal obligations with this charge, reported to his officer, taken classes, paid lots of money, everything that the court has required of him.”

She insists he is a good person and should not be punished for past mistakes he has atoned for.

And for those who show little or no sympathy for this family’s current predicament, Mary says, “God bless you, I love you. We are all humans. We all make mistakes… If this was your mother going through this, how would you feel?”

He works hard in brick and stonework, building a long list of clients over the years.

The mother of seven is now struggling with her current situation and a potential future without the sole breadwinner of the family, especially when her special needs daughter needs round-the-clock care at home.

“I want permanent residents out there to know that if you have any kind of charge you are at risk. It doesn’t matter if you think oh it’s nothing. You are at risk. They are coming for you. They are coming for your family because they came for my husband.”

Ortiz says agents with ICE will often seek out their ‘targets’ and wait for them to leave their homes to make an arrest in public versus the potentially more difficult and legally cumbersome home visits.

The attorney also says that in her 17 years of practicing immigration law, it was the Obama Administration that most enforced these laws against legal permanent residents.

As for Mary, she is at least grateful the agent allowed a person in her husband’s truck to drive it back home.

In a candid moment, Mary acknowledged a sense of disappointment in her husband.

“Oh yeah,” she exclaimed. “He’s a good man and I love him and he’s a good father, but he put us here. I know what his actions did, but I can’t focus on that. I have to move forward. I have to move forward for my family.”

Mary has set up a GoFundMe account to help with legal fees and to help pay her family’s own bills.

She vows to fight for his freedom and has hired an attorney hoping to seek a humanitarian bond for her husband.