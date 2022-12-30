Attempted Carjacking Turned Shooting Rattles Diners in Busy Shopping Center

An attempted carjacking rattled nerves at a crowded shopping center on the edge of the Park Cities Friday night.

It was just before 6:30 that witnesses dining in Odelay near the Dallas North Tollway and Lovers Lane say several shots rang out.

“Six, eight, maybe 10. It was not one or two. It was a number of them,” said Thomas Gleason. “Immediately, everyone just started to scatter like they would in a gunshot situation.”

Gleason, who has a permit to carry, said he pulled his gun as others fled towards the kitchen or dove under dining tables.

Outside, Dallas Police say three suspects attempted to carjack a man witnesses say had just left the restaurant.

Witnesses say another person, who police haven’t identified, shot one suspect.

That person was transported to a local hospital. The other two fled.

No one else was injured.

Gleason said he never had to fire his weapon.

Late Friday, many customers couldn’t return to their cars as Odelay’s parking lot became a crime scene and police continued to search for evidence in an investigation that they say remains ongoing.