Fort Worth fire crews and police responded to a Chase bank Thursday morning after a failed attempt to take an ATM.

Officers were at the location for a report of a burglary at the bank at 4200 South Freeway at Interstate 35W and W. Seminary Drive, police said.

The Fort Worth bomb squad was investigating a suspicious device that was left at the ATM that was used to try to gain access to the machine.

No other information was available.