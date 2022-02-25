AT&T Offers Free Long-Distance Calls to Ukraine

As tensions rise between Ukraine and Russia, AT&T says it is doing its part to connect its customers to their loved ones.

On Friday, the telecommunications company announced that from Feb. 26 through March 7, they're offering consumer and business customers unlimited long-distance calling from the U.S. to Ukraine.

The offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers.

Unlimited texts to this region are standard with Mobile Share and Unlimited Texting plans.

AT&T says customers may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived voice charges.

To learn more about the free program, visit https://about.att.com/pages/ukraine.html.