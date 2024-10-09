AT&T offers $10K reward for info on copper cable thefts in Dallas-Fort Worth

AT&T is offering a cash reward for anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of thieves involved in the recent spate of copper cable thefts across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

This reward, up to $10,000, also extends to tips related to selling and buying stolen copper cables.

The theft of copper wiring is a growing issue, as it disrupts critical communications infrastructure, poses threats to public safety, and leaves residents without essential services, the phone and internet provider company said on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Michael Peterson, Assistant Vice President of External Affairs at AT&T Texas, emphasized the importance of maintaining uninterrupted service, stating, "Theft and vandalism of critical communications infrastructure are serious matters that affect public safety and the community at large."

Copper cable theft has been a recurring problem in various Dallas and Fort Worth neighborhoods this year.

In June, numerous AT&T customers in South Dallas experienced days-long outages of phone and internet services. The company suspected that these issues were caused by thieves stealing copper wire.

In August, residents in and around Fort Worth reported experiencing a week or more of disrupted TV and internet services.

AT&T representatives said they are working with law enforcement and local officials to investigate the incidents. They recently met with Dallas leaders to discuss the community impact and plan the next steps.

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins also voiced concerns, "hen thieves target copper wiring, they often damage critical infrastructure, leaving our residents without essential services or a way to contact loved ones during an emergency. It’s a serious issue that impacts everyone."

Community members are encouraged to report suspicious activities, especially involving unmarked vehicles or individuals tampering with cables.

Anyone with valuable information is urged to contact local law enforcement and AT&T’s Global Security & Investigations team at (800) 807‐4205. Tips can remain anonymous, and the reward offer is valid until Nov. 1, 2025.