AT&T Discovery District announces collaboration with Legends Hospitality as new management team

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBCDFW.com

AT&T Discovery District announced Wednesday operational changes with Legends Hospitality Group serving as their new management team.

AT&T Discovery District posted the announcement on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

Legends Hospitality will be the new management team, according to the Instagram post.

"Stay tuned for details on a new restaurant and upgrades to the District in the coming weeks," part of the post read.

Legends Hospitality Group also provides concessions for the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium and for FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas is a development that opened in 2020 with restaurant, retail and entertainment attractions.

