AT&T Byron Nelson to Move to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney in 2021

The AT&T Byron Nelson will be played at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney beginning in 2021, the PGA Tour and the Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas announced Wednesday.

The five-year agreement with course operator ClubCorp will give a new home to the leading charitable fundraising tournament on the PGA TOUR.

Since 1968, the AT&T Byron Nelson has raised $163 million for Momentous Institute, which supports the social emotional health of children and families in Dallas. Momentous Institute was named the PGA TOUR Charity of the Year in 2019.

The confirmed dates for the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson have not been set, but it is expected that the tournament will take place in May.

The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson will be the first PGA TOUR stop played in Collin County, the future home of the PGA of America, whose new campus and two championship golf courses are currently under construction near TPC Craig Ranch.

“TPC Craig Ranch will provide the perfect footprint for delivering the optimal spectator experience and allow us to maximize the Salesmanship Club’s mission with Momentous Institute,” Jon Drago, tournament director of the AT&T Byron Nelson, said. “From a competitive standpoint, we’ve received incredibly positive feedback already from PGA TOUR players on the new venue. In fact, our defending champion, Sung Kang, practices at the course. Between this and the world-class amenities that Collin County has to offer our fans, TOUR players and their families, we think the location will be a huge hit. This move will provide a remarkable opportunity to showcase our North Texas region and the dynamic growth that defines it.”