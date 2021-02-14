Atmos Energy

Atmos Urges Residents to Reduce Energy Consumption During Severe Weather Pattern

atmos-truck-generic
NBC 5 News

Atmos Energy is urging Texans to reduce their energy consumption during continued severe cold temperatures.

Atmos released the advisory Sunday as dangerous cold weather will continue through the week all across Texas.

Atmos Energy has asked industrial-sized business customers to curtail their natural gas usage and were urged to comply.

Atmos Energy offered the following tips to reduce energy:

• Businesses and large utility consumers should minimize energy usage as much as possible.
• Lower your thermostat to at least 68 degrees. Consider wearing additional layers of clothing and turning down the thermostat even lower.
• Lower the water heater temperature to 120 degrees, because it can account for as much as 25 percent of the energy consumed in your home.
• Reduce shower time and avoid baths. Showering accounts for about 40 percent of your home's hot water use.
• Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use. By conserving electricity, you are also helping to conserve natural gas which keeps the power on.
• Refrain from using large appliances like your washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher for the next few days. When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy.
• Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning. Leaving the damper open is like keeping a window wide open - warm air goes right up the chimney!
• If you have a pool, do not use the pool heater. Instead, run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate the water and prevent freezing.

Atmos is also reminding Texans how to stay safe at home:

• Never use an oven or a gas stove-top to heat your home.
• Protect natural gas meters. Natural gas meters are weather-proof; however, to ensure that the meter keeps working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object.
• Minimize the risk of frozen pipes. Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open, and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.
• If you think you smell gas, act fast. Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number at 866-322-8667.

For additional information, click here.

