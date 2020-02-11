Dallasnews.com

Atmos Energy Is Asking Dallas for $18.3M Gas Rate Hike to Pay for Aging Pipes

City staffers will likely negotiate with the company before the council makes a decision on the proposed rate hike in May

By Hayat Norimine | The Dallas Morning News

Atmos Energy is asking Dallas officials to approve another gas rate increase for customers that would raise the company’s revenues by $18.3 million a year. The company says it already spent that money last year to replace pipelines and better detect leaks.

The Dallas-based utility, which operates in eight states, wants to hike gas rates by 9.4% — or $5.48 for the average resident — a month, according to a council memo. City staffers could still negotiate the rate before they recommend one to the council in May.

If the Dallas City Council rejects the hike, Atmos Energy would set the rate by June 1 and appeal the decision to the Railroad Commission of Texas, which ultimately sets the rate and has regulatory power over gas lines.

