Athens Mayor Arrested, Accused of Online Solicitation of a Minor

Mayor James Montgomery freed after posting $300,000 bond, jail records show

By Frank Heinz

Athens Mayor James "Monte" Montgomery is out on bond after being arrested and accused of online solicitation of a minor Thursday.

Gregg County Jail records show Montgomery was arrested and charged by the Longview Police Department. Details of his arrest have not yet been released by investigators.

According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division said Montgomery and three other men were arrested during an undercover sting operation.

The City of Athens released a statement Friday morning on Facebook, saying they were "shocked" to learn of Montgomery's arrest and that they would be "considering all possible actions" as the investigation unfolds.

James Montgomery
James "Monte" Montgomery, the mayor of Athens, Texas, was arrested on June 3, 2021, and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

"We were shocked to learn yesterday of Mr. Montgomery's arrest in Longview," the city said in a statement. "These are very serious allegations and the City of Athens does not take them lightly. We are committed to the protection and safety of our children. The City Council will be considering all possible actions as details become available. As this is a Longview Police Department investigation, we have no information beyond what has been reported by the news media."

Montgomery's current term expires in 2023.

Montgomery was freed Thursday after posting a $300,000 bond. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney and he's not issued a public statement about the arrest.

